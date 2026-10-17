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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ixigo reports ₹63 crore net profit, 13% revenue growth in Q2 FY27

Ixigo reports ₹63 crore net profit, 13% revenue growth in Q2 FY27

Ixigo reported an all-time high net profit of ₹63.42 crore in Q2FY27, aided by a partial stake sale in Freshbus, while revenue rose 13 per cent to ₹320.96 crore

ixigo

Hotels emerged as the platform’s fastest-growing line of business (Representative image from file)

Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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Le Travenues Technology Limited, the parent company of Ixigo, recorded an all-time high profit after tax (PAT) of ₹63.42 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, supported by a partial sale of its stake in Freshbus, according to the quarterly results announced by the travel booking platform on Saturday. 
The platform’s gross transaction value (GTV) grew 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,304.47 crore, while revenue from operations increased 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹320.96 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹284.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 
Commenting on the results, Aloke Bajpai (group CEO), Rajnish Kumar (group co-CEO) and Saurabh Devendra Singh (group CFO) stated, "In Q2 FY27, we delivered resilient growth with Quarterly GTV of ₹5,304 Crores, up 22 per cent YoY, and Revenue from Operations of Rs. 321 Crores, up 13 per cent YoY. Our PAT was an all-time high aided by our partial sale of stake in Freshbus.” 
 
“From this quarter onwards, we are disclosing a new line of business of Hotels which grew GTV 2.6 times YoY to Rs. 111 Crores with a gross take rate of more than 12 per cent. We continue to invest in Hotels and AI as key drivers of our long-term growth,” they added. 
The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) (Ebitda plus ESOP expenses less other income) stood at ₹23.58 crore for the same period, down 17 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹28.48 crore in Q2FY26. 
Hotels emerged as the platform’s fastest-growing line of business, with GTV growth of over 159 per cent Y-o-Y and revenue growth of over 528 per cent, with a gross take rate of more than 12 per cent. 
In addition, flights and buses led the quarter, with GTV growth of 37 per cent and 32 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

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Topics : Le Travenues Technology ixigo Company News Q2 results

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 5:36 PM IST