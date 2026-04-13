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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JAKSON Group reports 13% increase in FY26 revenue to ₹9,000 crore

JAKSON Group reports 13% increase in FY26 revenue to ₹9,000 crore

Following the product launches, Jakson DEB expects around 5 per cent incremental growth in the near term

Jakson

Photo: X@JaksonGroup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

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JAKSON Group on Monday said its revenue in FY26 increased 13 per cent to Rs 9,000 crore as compared to a year ago with the Distributed Energy Business (DEB) contributing around Rs 2,300 crore.

The company announced a major expansion of its energy solutions portfolio with five products: JAKSON Genset Xtra, BESS, Solar Kit, Mobile Light Tower (MLT), and Electric Three-Wheelers.

"This portfolio expansion reflects our commitment to building an integrated energy ecosystem that is reliable, responsible and aligned with the evolving needs of customers in India and global markets," Sameer Gupta, Chairman, JAKSON, said in a statement.

Following the product launches, Jakson DEB expects around 5 per cent incremental growth in the near term.

 

Established in 1947, JAKSON Group has evolved from specializing in diesel generator manufacturing to becoming a multifaceted energy and infra solutions provider.

The company operates across distributed energy, solar power, renewable energy, green molecules, alternative fuels, and energy storage systems, along with renewable, metro, electrical, water and civil EPC services.

With six manufacturing facilities, over 30 sales offices, and 12 international offices, JAKSON has built a strong footprint across India and global markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

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