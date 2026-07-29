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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q1 result: Net profit falls 11.5% to ₹428.8 crore

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q1 result: Net profit falls 11.5% to ₹428.8 crore

The private sector lender had a consolidated net profit of ₹484.53 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26

J&K Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Shares of J&K Bank were trading at ₹153.80, down 13.23 per cent over previous close on BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday reported an 11.5 per cent decline in net profit at ₹428.80 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The private sector lender had a consolidated net profit of ₹484.53 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26.

Total income of the bank rose to ₹3,765 crore during June quarter of FY27, from ₹3,521 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the Bank's Net Interest Income (NII) increased 2 per cent to ₹1,497 crore from ₹1,465 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year, while Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.28 per cent.

 

J&K Bank MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, "Industry-wide phenomenon of elevated funding costs and sluggish low-cost deposit mobilisation pressured margins weighing on profitability during the quarter".

Shares of J&K Bank were trading at ₹153.80, down 13.23 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Jammu & Kashmir Bank Company News

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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