Jindal Steel Q1 profit falls 43% to ₹845 crore despite revenue growth

Jindal Steel’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company fell 43.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹844.79 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as higher material, finance and depreciation costs offset revenue growth.

The steelmaker, formerly known as Jindal Steel & Power, had reported attributable profit of ₹1,493.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, attributable profit declined 19.1 per cent from ₹1,044.75 crore in the March quarter.

Overall consolidated net profit, including non-controlling interests, declined 43.6 per cent to ₹843.80 crore from ₹1,495.97 crore. Non-controlling interests recorded a loss of ₹0.99 crore, against profit of ₹2 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rises 25.9%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 25.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,482.13 crore from ₹12,294.48 crore. Sequentially, revenue declined 4.5 per cent from ₹16,217.93 crore.

Other income fell to ₹19.19 crore from ₹30.40 crore. Total income rose 25.8 per cent to ₹15,501.32 crore from ₹12,324.88 crore.

Total expenses increased 38.7 per cent to ₹14,296.36 crore from ₹10,306.97 crore.

The cost of materials consumed surged 43.7 per cent to ₹7,741.59 crore, while other expenses rose 25.1 per cent to ₹4,892.08 crore. Employee-benefit expenses increased 20.6 per cent to ₹367.32 crore.

Finance costs jumped 84.8 per cent to ₹548.21 crore from ₹296.61 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 28.4 per cent to ₹926.42 crore from ₹721.51 crore.

Profit before tax declined 40.3 per cent to ₹1,204.58 crore from ₹2,017.88 crore, while the tax expense fell 30.9 per cent to ₹360.78 crore.

Adjusted Ebitda falls 10.6%

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 10.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,667 crore from ₹2,984 crore, but rose 0.8 per cent sequentially from ₹2,647 crore.

The company adjusted Ebitda for a one-off foreign-exchange loss of ₹6 crore in Q1FY27, compared with a foreign-exchange gain of ₹21 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹292 crore in the March quarter.

The adjusted Ebitda margin, calculated against total income reported as net revenue in the press release, narrowed to 17.2 per cent from 24.2 per cent a year earlier.

The company said improved realisations, cost management and a higher contribution from value-added steel supported Ebitda, even as production and sales were affected by planned maintenance shutdowns at key facilities.

Steel sales rise 17.4%

Consolidated steel production increased 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 2.40 million tonnes from 2.09 million tonnes. However, production declined 9.4 per cent sequentially from 2.65 million tonnes.

Steel sales rose 17.4 per cent year-on-year to 2.23 million tonnes from 1.90 million tonnes but fell 14.9 per cent from 2.62 million tonnes in the March quarter.

The share of value-added steel in the product mix increased to 66 per cent from 61 per cent sequentially. Exports accounted for 9 per cent of sales, compared with 5 per cent in the March quarter.

Gross revenue, including goods and services tax and other income, rose 24.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹17,834 crore from ₹14,336 crore. It declined 8.1 per cent sequentially.

Net debt declines by ₹92 crore

Consolidated net debt stood at ₹15,927 crore as of June 30, down ₹92 crore from ₹16,019 crore at the end of March.

The net debt-to-Ebitda ratio, however, increased to 1.71 times from 1.66 times sequentially. Capital expenditure during the quarter was ₹1,959 crore.

The company also said dispatches from its Utkal B1 mine had started and its credit rating had been upgraded to CARE AA+.

Board appoints Vidya Rattan Sharma as MD

The board appointed Vidya Rattan Sharma as additional director and managing director for two years with effect from July 24, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Sandeep Modi was appointed chief financial officer, while Rajiv Kumar was named chief operating officer. Sukhjit S Pasricha was appointed head of human resources.