Jindal Steel turns profitable with over ₹1,000 crore net profit in Q4

Jindal Steel on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,041 crore during the quarter ended March 2026, on account of higher revenues contributed by "record sales".

The steel maker had reported a loss of Rs 304 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the latest January-March period, the company's total income rose 25 per cent to Rs 16,484.28 crore from Rs 13,254.94 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25, according to a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit jumped fivefold from Rs 189 crore recorded in the October-December quarter of FY26.

In the entire FY26, the net profit jumped around 20 per cent to Rs 3,361 crore from Rs 2,846 crore as of March 2025.

Total income surged to Rs 53,553.14 crore in FY26 from Rs 49,932.48 crore in the preceding financial year.

Jindal Steel said the company has "reported its highest ever production and sales during FY26. Production grew by 14 per cent to 9.25 MT, while sales grew by 9 per cent YoY to 8.68 MT." The total capex for the quarter was Rs 2,573 crore.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the year, subject to the approval of shareholders.

The company's consolidated net debt was at Rs 16,019 crore as of March 31, 2026.

During the quarter, Jindal Steel has been declared the preferred bidder for the Thakurani A1 iron ore block, further strengthening its iron ore security.

Part of the Naveen Jindal Group, Jindal Steel is among India's top six integrated steel producing entities having manufacturing plants in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.