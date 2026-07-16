Jio Financial Services Q1 profit rises 156% to ₹830 crore; income up 141%

Jio Financial Services Limited’s consolidated profit after tax rose 156 per cent year-on-year to ₹830 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as income and operating profit increased across its financial-services portfolio. Consolidated total income, excluding dividend income, rose 141 per cent to ₹1,496 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27. Pre-provisioning operating profit, also excluding dividend income, increased 38 per cent to ₹505 crore. Profit before tax excluding dividend income rose 18 per cent to ₹461 crore, after adjusting the year-ago figure for one-off exceptional income of ₹29 crore. Profit before tax including dividend income increased 131 per cent to ₹970 crore.

Lending AUM grows 2.6 times

Gross assets under management at Jio Credit, the group’s non-banking financial company, expanded 2.6 times year-on-year to ₹30,667 crore.

Gross disbursements during the quarter increased 2.7 times to ₹11,252 crore. Mortgages, comprising home loans and loans against property, accounted for 45.4 per cent of the portfolio. Corporate and small and medium enterprise loans formed 44.2 per cent, while retail loans against securities accounted for 10.4 per cent.

Jio Credit’s net interest income rose 118 per cent to ₹257 crore, while its profit after tax increased 113 per cent to ₹96 crore.

Total consolidated shareholders’ equity was ₹1.37 trillion as of June 30. The company received a second tranche of ₹5,934 crore from its promoter group, taking cumulative capital infusion to ₹9,890 crore.

Payments businesses achieve operational turnaround

Jio Payments Bank and Jio Payment Solutions achieved an operational turnaround during the quarter, the company said.

Jio Payments Bank’s total income grew 7.7 times year-on-year to ₹83 crore, while customer deposits increased 72 per cent to ₹617 crore. Its current and savings account customer base rose 51 per cent to 3.9 million accounts.

The bank’s active business-correspondent network expanded to 527,037 touchpoints from 50,192 a year earlier and 378,568 in the preceding quarter.

Jio Payment Solutions’ total payment value increased 2.5 times year-on-year to ₹19,208 crore. Gross fee and commission income rose 6.4 times to ₹176 crore, while net fee and commission income increased 3.4 times to ₹24 crore. Net processing margin was 12 basis points.

Asset-management AUM reaches ₹18,412 crore

Assets under management in Jio Financial Services’ joint venture with BlackRock increased 21 per cent sequentially to ₹18,412 crore. Liquid-fund assets crossed ₹10,000 crore.

The company said 44 per cent of investors had active systematic investment plans, while 36 per cent of retail assets came from locations outside the country’s 30 largest cities. Investors new to mutual funds accounted for 18.5 per cent of the investor base.

The joint venture received final approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority to operate as a retail fund-management entity in GIFT City.

Insurance and digital engagement expand

Jio Insurance Broking facilitated premiums of ₹238 crore, 1.6 times the year-ago level. Its fee and commission income rose 131 per cent to ₹61 crore.

Allianz Jio Reinsurance underwrote gross premiums of ₹266 crore in its first full quarter of operations. Jio Allianz General Insurance has been incorporated as an equal joint venture, with statutory and regulatory clearances under way.

The JioFinance app had 25 million unique users and recorded an average of about 34,000 product purchases a day in June. Its rewards programme issued more than 204 million JioPoints to 5.7 million enrolled customers.