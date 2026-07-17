Jio Platforms Q1 results: Profit rises 9.2% to ₹7,764 cr, revenue up 12%

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the parent company of India's largest telecom services provider, Reliance Jio, which has filed documents for what could potentially be India's largest public listing, reported a net profit of Rs 7,764 crore for the first quarter of FY27, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year. Revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 45,961 crore. Sequentially, profit declined from Rs 7,935 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose from Rs 44,928 crore. The company will undertake an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 37,700 crore.

"The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio's journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India's digital growth story," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, on Friday after the group announced its first-quarter FY27 results.

"The digital services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio's performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 per cent year-on-year," said Ambani.

Quarterly Ebitda climbed 15.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,865 crore. The company said a 230-basis-point rise in margins was driven by higher average revenue per user (Arpu) and operating leverage. Jio reported Arpu, a monthly metric of a telecom services provider's profitability, of Rs 215.6, marginally up from Rs 214 in Q4FY26. However, year-on-year, Arpu was up 3.3 per cent from Rs 208.8, on the back of a better subscriber mix and positive seasonality, partly offset by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers, the company said.

"Jio has established itself as a deep-tech company and demonstrated the velocity of innovation across multiple advanced technologies. This is underlined by our strong patent portfolio, which has been recognised globally. We intend to use these technologies to offer an ever-expanding bouquet of services to every citizen of India and drive industry-leading growth for many years to come," said Akash M Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms Ltd.

JPL is among the global top 20 companies in the latest Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The company said it climbed 320 places in the rankings in 2025, making it one of the fastest-rising innovators globally and placing it among an elite group of global technology leaders.

"As we embark on our next phase of our journey to be a publicly listed company in India, we will continue to maintain our deep-tech focus and democratise access to digital connectivity and digital services in India and globally," Akash Ambani added. Jio's patent portfolio is strongly focused on next-generation digital technologies, including 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence, AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, intelligent automation, radio access, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, network slicing and digital services infrastructure.

Reliance Jio ended June 2026 with 533.3 million users, including 285 million 5G subscribers, accounting for more than 54 per cent of its customer base. The carrier added 8.9 million subscribers during the quarter. Jio's 5G data traffic in the quarter reached 69.4 billion gigabytes, up nearly 27 per cent year-on-year, while total voice traffic rose 2 per cent to 1.52 trillion minutes. It added 73 million 5G customers over the last 12 months. Customer engagement also remained robust, with 5G data traffic now at around 1.5 times that of 4G, the company said.