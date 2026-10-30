Jio Platforms' Q2 profit up 13.7% in first results since blockbuster debut

Jio Platforms, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom-and-digital major, posted a 13.7% jump in quarterly net profit on Friday in its first results since a record-breaking stock exchange debut.

The trading debut, from earlier this week, the first for the Reliance conglomerate in two decades, propelled Ambani's Reliance group past the Tata group as India's top conglomerate by market value.

Jio competes with Bharti Airtel.

The firms are focusing on expanding 5G networks, growing data consumption and monetising large subscriber bases in the world's most populous country.

For the quarter ending September 30, consolidated net profit stood at ₹8,389 crore ($882.82 million), compared with ₹7,379 crore a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 11.4% to ₹40,475 crore.