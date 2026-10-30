JioStar Q2 results PAT falls 13.2% to ₹1,147 crore; revenue rises 9.8%

Media and entertainment platform JioStar reported a 13.2 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,147 crore in the September quarter of FY27, even as gross revenue rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 7,944 crore.

JioStar reported a PAT of Rs 1,322 crore and gross revenue of Rs 7,232 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 10.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,806 crore, according to the earnings statement of Reliance Industries Ltd.

The revenue growth was "led by strong growth in subscription revenue and Digital Entertainment Ad revenue", the company said.

JioStar is a joint venture formed following the merger of the media businesses of Reliance Industries and the India business of global media and entertainment company Walt Disney.

Its streaming platform JioHotstar Monthly Active Users (MAUs) averaged "440 million during the quarter, a growth of 10 per cent Y-o-Y," it added.

During the quarter, it relaunched and rebranded 'JioHotstar' in international markets of Singapore, the UK and Canada. "Active subscriber volume in these markets has grown by 30 per cent since the launch," it added.

In the September quarter, entertainment watch-time on JioHotstar grew more than 15 per cent, driven by strong performance across Hindi and regional markets, the statement said.

JioStar said its sports portfolio remained a key highlight during the September quarter, led by marquee international cricket series between England and India, Wimbledon, the US Open and the ongoing Premier League season.

The England-India series delivered strong digital viewership, emerging as the biggest-ever bilateral overseas series on JioHotstar, the company said.

Wimbledon 2026, the US Open 2026 and the initial phase of the Premier League 2026-27 season recorded stable viewership alongside stronger monetisation, reinforcing JioStar's position in marquee international sports beyond cricket.

The company also expanded commerce integrations beyond cricket to Wimbledon, the US Open and the Premier League, extending its sports-led monetisation strategy across multiple properties.

Its Linear TV also continued to dominate the market with the roll-out of new shows across the spectrum of JioStar's Hindi and regional channels, it added.