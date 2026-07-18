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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Cement Q1FY27 result: Net profit declines 15.3% to ₹274.62 crore

JK Cement Q1FY27 result: Net profit declines 15.3% to ₹274.62 crore

Revenue from operations was up 20.25 per cent at ₹4,031.72 crore in the June quarter from ₹3,352.53 crore a year ago

Cement

JKCL's total expenses were at Rs 3,664.82 crore, up 25.5 per cent in the June quarter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 15.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.62 crore for the June quarter.

It had posted a profit of Rs 324.25 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL).

Revenue from operations was up 20.25 per cent at Rs 4,031.72 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3,352.53 crore a year ago.

JKCL's total expenses were at Rs 3,664.82 crore, up 25.5 per cent in the June quarter.

The total income of JKCL, which includes other income, was at Rs 4,070.97 crore, up 19.41 per cent in Q1, FY27.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JK Cement Q1 results Results

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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