JK Cement Q2FY27 result: Profit rises 6.3% to ₹169 cr; revenue jumps 23.7%

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 6.31 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹169.3 crore for the September quarter of FY2026-27, helped by volume gains.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹159.25 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL), the flagship company of JK Organisation Group.

Its revenue from operations was up 23.65 per cent to ₹3,733.42 crore in the September quarter of FY27 compared to ₹3,019.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported "robust volume growth and higher profitability despite cost pressures," JKCL said in its Investor Presentation.

Its grey cement sales volume rose 21 per cent to 5.37 million tonnes (MT) in the second quarter of FY27. Similarly, white cement volume was up 13 per cent to 0.49 MT.

JKCL's total expenses rose 24.34 per cent to ₹3,515.71 crore in the September quarter of FY'27. Its total income, including other income, rose 22.84 per cent to ₹3,771.29 crore.

In a separate filing, JKCL said its board, at a meeting held on Saturday, "took note and approved" a proposal by its wholly owned subsidiary, JK Maxx Paints Ltd, to set up a new water-based paint manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 75,000 kilolitres in Raghunadhapalem, Telangana's Suryapet district.

"The plant will entail an estimated capital expenditure of ₹130 crore, to be funded from the ₹600 crore investment in the paints business already approved by the board, and is expected to be commissioned within 12 months of the commencement of construction," it said.

JK Maxx Paints currently has an annual capacity of 73,000 kilolitres at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, operating at 60 per cent utilisation.

"The company expects the existing facility to reach full utilisation by FY28, necessitating the capacity expansion," it said.