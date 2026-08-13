JSW Cement posts ₹161 crore Q1 profit as revenue rises nearly 22%

JSW Cement posted a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 160.64 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY27), compared with a loss of Rs 1,356.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

The loss in the year-ago period was mainly due to an exceptional item of Rs 1,466 crore arising from the impact of the valuation of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) on conversion. Profit before exceptional items and taxes was up 15.5 per cent YoY at Rs 190.2 crore. Excluding the one-time accounting adjustment, the adjusted profit after tax for Q1 FY26 was Rs 100 crore.

The Mumbai-based cement manufacturer’s revenue (from operations) in Q1 FY27 grew 21.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,896.41 crore. Its total expenses, including depreciation and finance costs, during the same period increased 26.49 per cent YoY to Rs 1,792.75 crore.

The company’s expense growth was driven by a 43.72 per cent jump in power and fuel costs to Rs 305.29 crore, a 22.71 per cent YoY increase in the cost of raw materials consumed to Rs 443.72 crore, and a 14.23 per cent growth in freight and handling expenses to Rs 415.19 crore.

The board of directors of JSW Cement, in its meeting held on Thursday, approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of rated and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The board also considered and approved the participation of JSW Cement in the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of JSW One Platforms Limited (JOPL) as a promoter selling shareholder by offering equity shares of JOPL with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating up to Rs 123 crore, held by it in JOPL for sale.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), JSW Cement’s revenue remained flat, while profit declined 56.73 per cent amid a high base. The company had reported a profit of Rs 371.33 crore, elevated by a one-time tax-related benefit from a reduction in net deferred tax liabilities of Rs 211.2 crore, consequent to its decision to adopt the new tax regime from FY26-27 onwards. Profit before exceptional items and taxes declined to Rs 190 crore from Rs 219 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

JSW Cement’s shares listed on the BSE closed at Rs 131.05 apiece on Thursday, ahead of the results that were announced in the evening.