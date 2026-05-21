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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Cement Q4 result: Net profit jumps tenfold to ₹371 cr on strong demand

JSW Cement Q4 result: Net profit jumps tenfold to ₹371 cr on strong demand

India's demand for cement accelerated 6 per cent-7 per cent year-on-year in January and February due to strong growth, but moderated in March

JSW Cement

Raw material costs jumped 16 per cent, ​while freight expenses rose 10.7 per cent due to disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis | Photo: X@JSWCement

Reuters May 21
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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India's JSW Cement reported a more than tenfold jump in fourth-quarter profit on ​Thursday, helped by improved demand.

The JSW ​Group firm posted consolidated net profit of ₹371 ‌crore ($38.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from ₹34,220 crore a year ago.

India's demand for cement accelerated 6 per cent-7 per cent year-on-year in January and February due to strong growth, but moderated in March, according to analysts at HDFC Securities.

The Indian government's tax cut on cement bags to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, effective September, also helped.

Cement ‌companies typically record higher volumes in the fourth quarter, driven by favourable construction weather and the need to meet fiscal year-end targets before the monsoon season begins.

 

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The company's revenue from operations rose 10.9 per cent to ₹1,895 crore.

Raw material costs jumped 16 per cent, ​while freight expenses rose 10.7 per cent due to disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

Total expenses climbed 2.4 per cent to ₹1,702 crore.

The company reappointed Nilesh Narwekar ​as ‌CEO and approved additional cement grinding capacity of 2.5 MTPA ‌in Rajasthan state.

Shares rose as much as 9.3 per cent after results before trimming some gains to trade ‌5 per cent ​higher.

Larger peer ​UltraTech Cement beat profit view, and Ambuja Cements posted a nearly threefold profit jump on strong ‌volumes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q4 Results JSW Cement JSW Group cement firms cement industry

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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