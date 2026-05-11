JSW Energy Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises over 38% to ₹574 crore

JSW Energy on Monday reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹578 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025–26 (Q4FY26), driven by higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, the company’s net profit stood at ₹415 crore.

The company’s total revenue for the fourth quarter rose 39 per cent to ₹4,851 crore from ₹3,497 crore a year earlier.

The board also recommended a dividend of ₹2 (20 per cent) per equity share of ₹10 each.

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 72 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,602 crore, primarily driven by contributions from Mahanadi, O2 Power, and organic capacity additions.

Renewable energy generation rose 68 per cent to 2.9 billion units (BUs), supported by contributions from the O2 portfolio and organic capacity additions over the past 12 months, while thermal generation grew 43 per cent to 8.8 BUs.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said, “FY26 has been a pivotal year as we translated the bold ambitions of Strategy 3.0 into tangible business outcomes. We added 2.6 GW of capacity, and our financial performance reflects this momentum, with the highest-ever Ebitda and PAT.”

Shares of JSW Energy ended nearly 2.31 per cent lower at ₹558 on the NSE.