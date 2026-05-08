JSW Infra Q4 profit declines 18% to ₹418 crore amid one-offs, forex loss

Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profit (attributable to owners) at ₹418 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 amid one-offs and forex loss.

The profit missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹423.65 crore.

The company recorded one-off items, including an estimated loss of ₹68 crore arising from the fire incident at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal in the UAE due to the ongoing Middle East conflict and ₹5 crore towards employee costs pursuant to the implementation of the new Labour Codes. It also reported an unrealised forex loss of ₹43 crore.

JSW Infra’s adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under review stood at ₹528 crore, up 15 per cent YoY.

Revenue from operations grew 18.63 per cent YoY to ₹1,522 crore amid an increase in port volumes, along with the strong performance of Navkar Corporation and the consolidation of the newly acquired rail rake business. Revenue marginally topped the analysts’ estimate of ₹1,472 crore.

Cargo volumes handled during the quarter rose 1 per cent YoY to 31.6 million tonnes, driven by strong performances at South West Port, Dharamtar Port, and Jaigarh Port on the back of higher volumes from anchor customers, along with contributions from interim operations at the Tuticorin Terminal and the JNPA Liquid Terminal.

However, the volume growth was partly offset by lower volumes at the Fujairah facility due to disruptions arising from the ongoing Middle East conflict, as well as cargo deferments at Indian operations, particularly during March, driven by lower availability of vessels and higher freight costs. JSW noted that the situation has improved significantly from April 2026 onwards, with vessel availability normalising and operations stabilising across its ports and terminals.

During the company’s earnings call on Friday, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rinkesh Roy said, “We remain closely engaged with local regulators, port authorities and the government, who have been continuously supporting and guiding us during this turbulent period. Based on our current assessment, operations are expected to progressively normalise in future.”

J Nagarajan, chief financial officer of JSW Infra, said the company has also filed an insurance claim and that the company’s consultants are positive about the admissibility of the claims.

Third-party cargo declined 6 per cent YoY to 14.6 million tonnes, and the share of third-party volume stood at 46 per cent versus 50 per cent a year ago. Domestic cargo volumes rose sharply by 56 per cent YoY to 427,000 metric tonnes.

The company’s operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4FY26 increased 13 per cent YoY to ₹705 crore, while total expenses increased 31.76 per cent YoY to ₹1,041.69 crore, mainly driven by a 22.7 per cent increase in operating expenses.

In FY26, revenue rose 19.77 per cent YoY to ₹5,361.44 crore, while profit increased 1.34 per cent YoY to ₹1,523.31 crore. As of March 2026, JSW Infra’s cash and bank balance stood at ₹3,309 crore, net debt at ₹3,100 crore, and a net debt-to-operating Ebitda ratio of 1.2x.

JSW handled 122 million tonnes of cargo during FY26, up 4 per cent YoY. Overall growth was impacted by subdued volumes at Paradip Iron Ore Terminal and, lately, by the impact of the Middle East conflict on the Fujairah Terminal.

The company aims to increase its cargo-handling capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30 or earlier, up from the current capacity of 183 mtpa. To achieve this, it has a capital expenditure (capex) plan of ₹30,000 crore for the port segment and ₹9,000 crore to expand its logistics footprint across India between FY25 and FY30.

For FY27 and FY28 together, the company is planning to spend around ₹16,500 crore, where the port spend will be around ₹13,000 crore and the logistics spend ₹3,500 crore. About 40 per cent of the planned capex for both fiscals will be spent in FY27, with the rest earmarked for FY28.

JSW Infra is targeting consolidated operating revenue of ₹6,850 crore and operating Ebitda of ₹3,000 crore for FY27. Building on the FY26 base, the company expects its Ebitda to nearly double by FY2028, driven by port capacity addition and sustained Ebitda contributions from logistics assets.

The management commentary suggested that the company will evaluate a mix of greenfield, brownfield, and M&A opportunities. It will also continue to bid for new terminal opportunities as they arise.

Sequentially, quarterly revenue rose 12.79 per cent, while profit grew 16.48 per cent. On Friday (May 8), the company’s shares closed at ₹283.55 apiece on the BSE.

Additionally, JSW Infra’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.90 per share for FY26, representing 45 per cent of the face value.