JSW Infra's Q1 profit slips 10%, revenue rises 18% on higher cargo volumes

JSW Infrastructure on Tuesday reported a 9.9 per cent decline in profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the first quarter of FY27 to ₹346.6 crore.

The ports and logistics firm said the decline reflects lower profit before tax (PBT) and a higher effective tax rate during the quarter. Its PBT for the quarter stood at ₹462.8 crore, down 2.1 per cent due to lower other income as surplus funds were deployed towards ongoing growth capex.

The company's other income during the June 2026 quarter dipped 36.8 per cent to ₹56.8 crore.

The country's second-largest private commercial port operator reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹674 crore, up 16 per cent. Its port EBITDA stood at ₹601 crore, up 7.1 per cent.

JSW Infra's port EBITDA margin for Q1 FY27 stood at 49.8 per cent, compared with 51.7 per cent in Q1 FY26. The company said the dip in margin was mainly attributable to the lower contribution of volumes from the Fujairah liquid storage terminal that it operates in the UAE.

During the company's earnings call on Tuesday, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rinkesh Roy said that had Fujairah operations not been impacted, the company would have generated incremental EBITDA of around ₹65-70 crore.

The Sajjan Jindal-promoted company's revenue from operations for the quarter grew 18.1 per cent to ₹1,444.8 crore, driven by higher port volumes and contribution from the logistics segment.

During the quarter, JSW Infra handled cargo volumes of 31 million tonnes, up 6 per cent, mainly due to strong performance at Jaigarh Port, led by higher anchor customer volumes and increasing third-party cargo throughput from newer cargo segments, the company said.

The cargo growth was further supported by robust performance at Dharamtar Port, South West Port and Ennore Bulk Terminal, along with contributions from interim operations at the Tuticorin Terminal. It was, however, partially offset by lower volumes at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal due to a challenging operating environment in West Asia, which also impacted third-party cargo volumes.

The company's logistics segment revenue from operations in Q1 FY27 increased 71 per cent to ₹237 crore, while operating EBITDA rose 3.6 times to ₹73 crore amid operating leverage and contribution from the expanding fleet of rail rakes.

JSW Infra's total expenses during the quarter grew 23 per cent to ₹1,038 crore, driven by a 20 per cent increase in operating expenses.

During the quarter, JSW Infra completed a ₹7,503-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), securing growth capital for future expansion and facilitating compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements.

As of June 2026, the company had a net cash position of ₹2,769 crore. Its gross debt stood at ₹7,094 crore, while cash and bank balances stood at ₹9,863 crore.

JSW Infra aims to increase its cargo handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by FY30 or earlier, up from the current capacity of 186 mtpa. To achieve this, it has outlined a capital expenditure plan of ₹30,000 crore. The company has also earmarked ₹9,000 crore for expanding its logistics segment.

The company is targeting consolidated operating revenue of ₹6,850 crore and operating EBITDA of ₹3,000 crore for FY27. Building on the FY26 base, EBITDA is expected to grow by 15 per cent in FY27 and nearly double by FY28. In FY26, JSW Infra's revenue from operations stood at ₹5,361 crore. It expects to handle 127 million tonnes (MT) of cargo in FY27 compared with 122 MT in FY26, taking into account the cargo loss at Fujairah.

The company is also working on a greenfield port in Oman. Addressing concerns amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Roy said: "The area outside Hormuz has acquired a lot of strategic importance, be it in the UAE or in Oman. Every government is now stepping up massive investments on an emergency basis to develop this coastline outside the Strait of Hormuz. We will be going ahead with this (Oman port) project because these wars are not going to continue indefinitely."