JSW Steel crude steel output rises 3% to 24.02 million tonnes in July

JSW Steel on Monday reported a three per cent rise in consolidated crude steel production to 24.02 lakh tonnes in July.

The company's crude steel output stood at 23.27 lakh tonnes (LT) in the corresponding month last year.

The production from the company's Indian operations increased by four per cent to 23.39 LT, compared to 22.55 LT in July 2025.

Meanwhile, output from JSW Steel USA's Ohio facility dropped by 13 per cent to 0.63 lakh tonnes, against 0.72 lakh tonnes a year ago.

"The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month was at 87 per cent. BF3 of Vijayanagar is ramping up well post re-start from 23 June 2026, and currently operating at above 80 per cent of its rated capacity," the company said in a filing to BSE.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the USD 25-billion JSW Group. The diversified conglomerate's operations span energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, mobility and defence sectors.

Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become the country's leading integrated steel company with combined crude steel capacity of 37.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), including 4.5 MTPA through the JSW JFE Steel JV.

Its next phase of growth will take combined capacity to 54.8 MTPA over the next four years. The company's plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 19.5 MTPA currently, and is being expanded to 25 MTPA by FY30.