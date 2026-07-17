JSW Steel Q1 result: Profit more than doubles to ₹4,696 cr; revenue up 10%

JSW Steel’s consolidated net profit more than doubled year-on-year to ₹4,696 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue increased and expenses grew at a slower pace. The steelmaker had reported a net profit of ₹2,209 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 9.8 per cent to ₹47,364 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹43,147 crore a year earlier. Total income increased 10.6 per cent to ₹48,088 crore.

Profit before tax increased 100.5 per cent to ₹6,160 crore from ₹3,072 crore. Profit attributable to the company’s owners rose to ₹4,651 crore from ₹2,184 crore, while non-controlling interests accounted for ₹45 crore.

The year-on-year comparison in the formal consolidated results includes Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) in the previous-period base. BPSL’s steel business was deconsolidated with effect from March 27, 2026, after JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel obtained joint control over the business.

Expenses increase 3.7% in June quarter

Total expenses rose 3.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹41,830 crore.

The cost of materials consumed increased 18.4 per cent to ₹24,586 crore, while purchases of stock-in-trade rose to ₹1,814 crore from ₹554 crore.

Employee-benefit expenses declined 0.9 per cent to ₹1,306 crore. Finance costs fell 22.8 per cent to ₹1,712 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses declined 15.8 per cent to ₹2,137 crore.

Other expenses decreased 7.3 per cent to ₹6,609 crore. Power and fuel costs were broadly unchanged at ₹4,116 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹19.05 from ₹8.95, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹19.02 from ₹8.93.

Adjusted Ebitda rises 32% on pro forma basis

JSW Steel reported consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹9,383 crore during the quarter.

Adjusted Ebitda stood at ₹9,373 crore, up 31.9 per cent year-on-year on a pro forma basis that excludes BPSL from the previous-period comparison. The adjusted Ebitda margin improved to 19.8 per cent from 17.8 per cent.

Consolidated crude-steel production increased 3.3 per cent to 6.59 million tonnes, while saleable steel sales rose 3.6 per cent to 6.25 million tonnes.

Domestic sales stood at 5.34 million tonnes. Exports increased 46 per cent year-on-year to 0.68 million tonnes and accounted for 11 per cent of sales from Indian operations.

Net debt falls by ₹7,713 crore

JSW Steel’s consolidated net debt stood at ₹46,157 crore as of June 30, down ₹7,713 crore from the end of March.

The net debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.42 times from 0.51 times, while the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio declined to 1.46 times from 1.81 times.

The company incurred consolidated capital expenditure of ₹4,869 crore during the quarter. It expects to spend ₹22,000-24,000 crore in FY27.

The expansion of the third blast furnace at Vijayanagar from 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 4.5 MTPA was completed during the quarter. JSW Steel said the furnace was lit up in June and would contribute incremental volumes from Q2FY27.