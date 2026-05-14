JSW Steel Q4FY26 net profit surges on one-time gain, record sales

JSW Steel on Thursday reported a multifold surge in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹16,370 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on the back of an exceptional gain on slump sale of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL). Net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹1,503 crore.

The company said that normalised profit after tax (excluding exceptionals) for the quarter was ₹3,475 crore and ₹8,698 crore for FY26.

On December 3, JSW Steel approved entering into a 50:50 joint venture with JFE Steel Corporation for the steel business undertaking of BPSL.

The undertaking was acquired by JSW JFE Steel for a cash consideration of ₹29,475 crore on March 27. In its results disclosure, JSW Steel said it had recognised a gain of ₹18,051 crore arising from the loss of control over BPSL’s steel business undertaking.

The firm’s total revenue, on a consolidated basis, was the highest in a quarter at ₹51,180 crore, up by 14.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The Bloomberg consensus estimate for revenue was ₹49,872 crore and net profit ₹2,669.4 crore.

In the previous quarter, revenue was at ₹45,991 crore, up 11.3 per cent; net profit was at ₹2,139 crore.

Consolidated production for the quarter stood at 7.49 million tonnes (mt), while steel sales for the quarter touched an all-time high of 7.97 mt. Exports rose 36 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.75 mt, contributing 10 per cent of sales from the Indian operations in Q4FY26.

For FY26, the company posted revenue of ₹1.85 trillion. Net profit (attributable to owners of the company) was at ₹22,316 crore while normalised PAT (excluding exceptional items) stood at ₹8,698 crore.

JSW Steel on Friday outlined expansion plans that would raise its India capacity to 62 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by FY32 and its overall capacity, including joint ventures, to 78 mtpa.

Elaborating, the company said that it is growing its steelmaking capacity from 31.9 mtpa currently to 48.8 mtpa by FY30, which has been approved by the board.

Including the 4.5 mtpa capacity at the JSW JFE joint venture, the company’s combined India capacity will reach 53.3 mtpa by FY30. Further, the company plans to grow its India capacity to 62 mtpa by FY32, while capacity through joint ventures is expected to increase 16 mtpa, taking the combined India capacity to 78 mtpa.

JSW said that its expansion continues to be firmly India-centric, reflecting its long-term conviction in India’s growth trajectory. The company pointed out, “Steel is the building block for growth across manufacturing, infrastructure, engineering, energy and mobility.”

However, it added that the growth strategy continues to focus on disciplined capital allocation, efficient execution and technology and digitalisation to create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

The company’s consolidated capex spend during Q4 FY26 was ₹4,612 crore, and the total spend for FY26 was ₹15,595 crore. JSW expects to spend ₹22,000-24,000 crore for FY27.

The company’s net debt as of March 31, 2026, stood at ₹53,870 crore, lower by ₹26,477 crore compared to December 31, 2025. The company attributed it to deleveraging from the slump sale of the BPSL steel business, healthy cash generation and release of working capital.