Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 FY26 profit up 66% to ₹824 crore; revenue rises 19%

India's Jubilant ​FoodWorks reported a ​66.2 per cent rise in ‌fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by steady order volumes for Domino's pizzas and new store ‌additions.

The operator of Domino's Pizza and Popeyes restaurants in India, posted a profit ​of 797.9 million rupees for ‌the quarter ​ended March ‌31, up from 480 ‌million rupees a ‌year earlier.