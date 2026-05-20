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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 FY26 profit up 66% to ₹824 crore; revenue rises 19%

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 FY26 profit up 66% to ₹824 crore; revenue rises 19%

The operator of Domino's Pizza and Popeyes restaurants in India, posted a profit ​of 797.9 million rupees for ‌the quarter ​ended March ‌31, up from 480 ‌million rupees a ‌year earlier

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks (File Photo)

Reuters May 20
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

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 India's Jubilant ​FoodWorks reported a ​66.2 per cent rise in ‌fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by steady order volumes for Domino's pizzas and new store ‌additions.

The operator of Domino's Pizza and Popeyes restaurants in India, posted a profit ​of 797.9 million rupees for ‌the quarter ​ended March ‌31, up from 480 ‌million rupees a ‌year earlier.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

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