Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 FY26 profit up 66% to ₹824 crore; revenue rises 19%
The operator of Domino's Pizza and Popeyes restaurants in India, posted a profit of 797.9 million rupees for the quarter ended March 31, up from 480 million rupees a year earlier
Reuters May 20
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India's Jubilant FoodWorks reported a 66.2 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by steady order volumes for Domino's pizzas and new store additions.
The operator of Domino's Pizza and Popeyes restaurants in India, posted a profit of 797.9 million rupees for the quarter ended March 31, up from 480 million rupees a year earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results Company News
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:38 PM IST