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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Juniper Hotels Q2FY27 net profit more than doubles to ₹37.2 crore

Juniper Hotels Q2FY27 net profit more than doubles to ₹37.2 crore

Juniper Hotels reported a 121 per cent rise in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹37.2 crore, supported by higher room rates and occupancy, while total income grew 10 per cent to ₹258.1 crore.

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Hemlata Samant
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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Juniper Hotels Limited reported a 121 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹37.2 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared to ₹16.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Total income grew 10 per cent to ₹258.1 crore from ₹235 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's quarterly results announced on Thursday.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), including other income, increased 5 per cent to ₹91.4 crore from ₹87.3 crore a year ago.
 
However, the Ebitda margin declined to 35 per cent from 37 per cent in Q2FY26.
 
Arun Kumar Saraf, chairman and managing director, said, “Juniper Hotels has delivered another quarter of resilient operating performance with ARR growing 9 per cent and RevPAR increasing 12 per cent, our performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio, disciplined revenue management and sustained demand across corporate travel, MICE and social events.”
 

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“Importantly, lower finance costs and depreciation have contributed to a substantial improvement in profit after tax,” he added.
 
The company's average room rate (ARR) increased 8.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,514, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 12.2 per cent to ₹8,601. Consolidated occupancy rose to 74.7 per cent from 72.3 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
For the first half of FY27, total income increased 10 per cent to ₹510.3 crore, while Ebitda rose 4 per cent to ₹180.3 crore and PAT grew 173 per cent to ₹70.4 crore.
 
The company also reported that it had executed a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire the 287-room Novotel Imagicaa near Mumbai for about ₹248 crore, translating to around ₹86 lakh per key.
 
In addition, the company has begun the soft opening of the 238-key Westin Bengaluru, marking its new partnership with Marriott International.
 
The company is also developing Grand Hyatt hotels in New Delhi and Guwahati, with the larger aim of doubling its room inventory and Ebitda by FY31, Saraf said.

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Topics : Juniper Hotels Hospitality sector Hotel industry

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 5:00 PM IST