Just Dial Q2 profit declines 9.73% to ₹107.8 cr despite 13% revenue growth

Just Dial Ltd, a leading local search engine, has reported a decline of 9.73 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.8 crore in the September quarter of FY27, on a year-on-year basis.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 119.44 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

However, Just Dial's revenue from operations was up 13.11 per cent in the September quarter at Rs 342.82 crore, compared to Rs 303.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Just Dial's total expenses stood at Rs 262.81 crore, up 14.6 per cent YoY in the September quarter.

The company, owned by Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 5.6 per cent rise in total income to Rs 397.38 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

Share of Just Dial Ltd on Monday settled 2.82 per cent higher at Rs 732.55 apiece on the BSE.