Just Dial Q4 net profit falls 36.5% to ₹100 crore despite revenue growth

Search engine company Just Dial Ltd has reported a 36.54 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at ₹100 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

It had a net profit of ₹157.6 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Just Dial said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company is controlled by Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL.

Just Dial's revenue from operations increased 6.23 per cent to ₹307.24 crore in the March quarter. It was at ₹289.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In the latest fourth quarter, "Total traffic (unique visitors on website) stood at 182.4 million, down 4.7 per cent YoY and 1.2 per cent QoQ," said Just Dial in its earnings statement.

Just Dial's 85.7 per cent traffic originated on mobile platforms, 11.5 per cent on desktop/PC and 2.8 per cent on our voice platform, it added.

"Total active listings stood at 54.7 million as on March 31, 2026, an increase of 12.1 per cent YoY and 3.6 per cent QoQ," it said.

Just Dial's total expenses during the reporting quarter were at ₹231.17 crore, up 5.9 per cent year-on-year.

However, its total income, which includes other income, was down 10.55 per cent to ₹355.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Its other income fell 55.2 per cent YoY "due to an increase in bond yields impacting treasury MTM gains during the quarter", the company said.

Just Dial's profit in the entire financial year 2025-26 stood at ₹497.02 crore, down 14.9 per cent compared to ₹584.2 crore recorded a year before.

Its total income was up 1.25 per cent to ₹1,547.72 crore in FY26.

Commenting on the results, its Chief Growth Officer, Shwetank Dixit, said that FY26 was an important year for Just Dial, as it continued to evolve the platform into a more intelligent and automation-driven experience.

"During the year, we made meaningful progress in building AI-led tools aimed at helping businesses manage and grow their digital presence more effectively. We also began integrating agentic AI across key areas such as sales workflows and content management to improve efficiency and scalability," he said.

About the outlook, Dixit said that in FY27, focus will be on expanding these capabilities across more customer and merchant touchpoints.