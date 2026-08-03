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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Kalpataru narrows Q1 loss to ₹27 crore on higher revenue, collections

Kalpataru narrows Q1 loss to ₹27 crore on higher revenue, collections

Realty developer reports higher revenue, pre-sales and collections in Q1, while expanding its project pipeline with luxury launches and a redevelopment project in Mumbai

kalpataru

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1 FY27 declined 8.65 per cent YoY to ₹95 crore

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru’s consolidated net loss (attributable to owners of the parent) narrowed to ₹26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), from ₹49.42 crore in Q1 FY26, aided by higher revenue from operations.
 
Kalpataru’s revenue for Q1 FY27 grew 6.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹472.20 crore. Its total expenses during the same period rose 7.14 per cent YoY to ₹548.81 crore.
 
The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1 FY27 declined 8.65 per cent YoY to ₹95 crore.
 
Earlier, Kalpataru reported a 6 per cent YoY increase in pre-sales to ₹1,329 crore for Q1 FY27. Its collections during the quarter rose 17 per cent YoY to ₹1,365 crore.
 
 
The developer sold 0.82 million square feet (msf) in Q1 FY27, up 48 per cent YoY. Its average sales realisation stood at ₹16,177 per square foot in Q1 FY27, down 28 per cent YoY.

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Parag Munot, managing director, Kalpataru, said, “Our performance during the quarter reinforces the strength of Kalpataru’s brand, execution capabilities, and disciplined approach to growth. As we move forward, we remain focused on expanding our project pipeline across high-potential micro-markets, enhancing operational efficiencies, and delivering sustained value to our customers and stakeholders while continuing to pursue growth in a prudent and calibrated manner.”
 
During Q1 FY27, Kalpataru launched luxury residential projects in Lokhandwala and Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It signed a development agreement (DA) to redevelop a 2.8-acre housing society in Kandivali (East), MMR, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,250 crore.
 
Additionally, Kalpataru’s net debt as of June 2026 stood at ₹8,229 crore, while its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.0 times. Its shares listed on the BSE closed at ₹300.65 apiece on Monday, valuing the company at ₹6,191.05 crore.
 

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:17 PM IST