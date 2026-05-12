Kalpataru's Q4 FY26 profit surges on strong revenue, project completions

Real estate developer Kalpataru Limited’s net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) grew 14.27 times year-on-year (YoY) to ₹200.47 crore amid higher revenues.

The company follows the project completion method (PCM) of recognising revenue for projects started after April 2022, as a result of which revenue from such projects is recognised only upon obtaining the occupation certificate (OC), whereas expenses such as marketing and corporate overheads are expensed in the quarter in which they are incurred.

In Q4 FY26, the company received OCs for six towers of Kalpataru Vivant, one phase of Kalpataru Aria (which follows the PCM method of accounting), and one tower of Kalpataru Elitus for a total area corresponding to around 1.37 million square feet (msf). Thus, the corresponding revenue and profitability of the respective towers and phases are reflected in this quarter’s profit and loss statement.

Kalpataru’s revenue from operations for the quarter grew 183.76 per cent YoY to ₹1,693.73 crore. Meanwhile, its total expenses stood at ₹1,500.88 crore, up 135.05 per cent YoY.

Kalpataru’s average per square foot realisation in Q4 FY26 stood at ₹15,969, up 6 per cent YoY, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹612 crore, up 209.09 per cent YoY. Ebitda margin improved significantly YoY to 14.4 per cent in Q4 FY26 from 7.8 per cent in Q4 FY25.

“Q4 FY26 witnessed record pre-sales of ₹1,833 crore, up 6 per cent YoY, and collections of ₹1,487 crore, up 41 per cent YoY, while FY26 pre-sales stood at an all-time high of ₹5,280 crore, up 17 per cent YoY, with collections reaching ₹4,960 crore, up 34 per cent YoY. These outcomes reflect the resilience of our business model, improving execution capabilities, and sustained customer confidence in the Kalpataru brand,” said Parag Munot, managing director, Kalpataru.

The company’s FY26 revenue grew 54.64 per cent YoY to ₹3,435.62 crore. Its profit during the same period surged 4.33 times to ₹93.71 crore.

"Strong project completions, disciplined capital allocation, and focused debt reduction initiatives further reinforced the balance sheet, making FY26 our most operationally robust year to date," Munot added.

Kalpataru’s net debt as on March 31, 2026, stood at ₹8,106 crore, and the net debt-equity ratio stood at 2.0x compared to 3.8x as on March 31, 2025.

Quarter-on-quarter, Kalpataru’s revenue surged 235.44 per cent. It had incurred a loss of ₹62.78 crore in the previous quarter.