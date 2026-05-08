Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit rises over twofold on higher income

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 409.50 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal, citing higher income.

The Kerala-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 187.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income for the January-March quarter surged 66 per cent to Rs 10,321.1 crore from Rs 6,222.3 crore a year earlier.

Expenses remained elevated at Rs 9,782.28 crore against Rs 5,971.75 crore in the corresponding period.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,350.39 crore, up by 89 per cent from Rs 714.17 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased by 43 per cent to Rs 35,950.88 crore from Rs 25,189.66 crore in the previous fiscal.

Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said, "We ended the previous financial year on a very strong note and have carried the momentum into the ongoing financial year."

The company witnessed a strong growth in Akshaya Tritiya sales this year, and "we continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter".

Headquartered in Thrissur, Kalyan Jewellers has 507 showrooms across India, the UK, the USA and the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 12,00,000 sq ft.