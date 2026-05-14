Kaynes Technologies Q4 result: Profit down 21.5% at ₹91 cr, revenue up 26%

Kaynes Technologies reported a 21.5 per cent drop in profit to ₹91.2 crore in the fourth quarter, while operating revenue went up 26 per cent to ₹1,242 crore.

The steep drop in profit was mainly due to higher raw material cost, employee expense and tax. The three components were up 27 per cent, 95 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period a year ago. Operating margin was down 150 basis points to 15.6 per cent.

Shares of the Mysuru-based electronics system design and manufacturing company slumped 19.5 per cent during the day and were trading at ₹3,370 on the BSE in afternoon trade.

“Our OSAT unit is rapidly scaling up — within just 14 months of its groundbreaking ceremony, it has commenced commercial operations. The HDI PCB manufacturing unit is nearing operational readiness, improving execution visibility and supporting scalable growth. We continue to see strong customer engagement, healthy long-term demand visibility, and increasing strategic relevance across key sectors,” said Ramesh Kunhikannan, executive vice chairman and promoter, Kaynes Technology India.

Several brokerages downgraded the stock after it missed expectations.

“While we still expect strong 40-45 per cent revenue and earnings CAGR over FY26-28E thanks to the ramp-up of OSAT and PCB businesses, we believe the stock will remain a ‘show me’ stock until the gap between actual numbers and company guidance narrows,” JPMorgan said in a note as it downgraded the stock to a neutral rating.

Similarly, JM Financial downgraded the stock to a reduce rating.

“Our downgrade on Kaynes is premised on three core factors: miss on FY26 revenue guidance despite several downward revisions, working capital cycle of 179 days at end-March and major normalisation unlikely as smart meters are perceived as a crucial opportunity; and continued cash burn.”

Raw material cost rose to ₹848 crore, employee cost to ₹91 crore and tax expense to ₹49 crore.

Kaynes, which counts clients such as Siemens and Hitachi, said that for the full year, 49 per cent of revenue came from PCB manufacturing, 28 per cent from Internet of Things (IoT) and product engineering, and the rest from OSAT.