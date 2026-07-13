Monday, July 13, 2026 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Keystone Realtors' Q1 sales bookings fall 42% to ₹617 cr on no new launches

Keystone Realtors' Q1 sales bookings fall 42% to ₹617 cr on no new launches

The company had sold properties, primarily housing, worth ₹1,068 crore in the year-ago period

real estate developers, Realty sector

Mumbai-based listed developer has shared its operational update for April-June quarter of FY27

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Keystone Realtors Ltd has posted a 42 per cent decline in its sales bookings to ₹617 crore for the quarter ended June as it did not launch any new project.

The company had sold properties, primarily housing, worth ₹1,068 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based listed developer has shared its operational update for April-June quarter of FY27.

" Given that there was no new launch planned in Q1FY27, pre-sales were mainly supported by resilient sustenance sales, reflecting continued buyer interest and sustained homebuyer confidence in the company's projects," Keystone Realtors said.

With general improvement in economic situation due to stability in geo-political situation, the company said it expects pickup in sales in the upcoming quarters.

 

Also Read

Just Dial stock zoomed 15% in Monday's trade on upbeat Q1 results.

Just Dial zooms 15% on fastest QoQ revenue growth post Covid era

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts from day's low, Nifty above 24,100; IT shares support

DMart share price

RK Damani-backed DMart tanks 4% post Q1 show. Should you buy, sell or hold?

q1 results today

Q1 results: HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential AMC and 13 more on July 13

HCL Tech q1 results preview

HCL Tech Q1 preview: Revenue growth to remain weak, guidance cut likely

The collections of funds from customers rose to ₹599 crore in Q1FY27 as compared to ₹575 crore in the year-ago period.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors Ltd, said, "Q1, FY27 marks a steady start to the year as we build on the strong momentum achieved in FY26." Looking ahead, he said the company has a robust pipeline of launches planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the coming quarters.

"These launches are expected to strengthen our market position and support our objective of achieving the pre-sales guidance for FY27."  Backed by our execution capabilities, disciplined project delivery, and favorable market fundamentals, Irani said the company remains well positioned to drive sustainable growth.

On the business development front, Keystone Realtors added two land parcels during the June quarter that can generate a total estimated revenue of ₹713 crore.

Keystone Realtors is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in the MMR market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LTM, LTIMindtree

LTM Q1FY27 net profit up 17% at ₹1,468 cr, revenue jumps 18% to ₹11,608 cr

q1 results, company quarter 1

LTM Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 17% to ₹1,468.6 cr, revenue up 18%

q1 results, company quarter 1

Avenue Supermarts Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 11.3%, revenue up 14.8%

q1 results, company quarter 1

L&T Finance Q1 results: Net profit rises 31% on strong retail book growth

NSE

Q1 results: Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dail and 7 others today

Topics : Q1 results Real estate firms Real Estate Real Estate News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWimbledon Men's Winner ListFake Traffic Challan ScamSheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa AI Death NewsIMD Weather ForecastFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance