Kirloskar Industries Q2 profit rises 5% to ₹105 crore, income up 17%

Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) has reported a 5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹105 crore in the quarter ended September 2026.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) of ₹100.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated income of the company during the second quarter rose to ₹2,097.7 crore from ₹1,790.1 crore in the year-ago period, KIL said in a statement.

"Our material subsidiary, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited, continued to deliver a resilient performance during the year, supported by operational stability, capacity optimisation and strong demand for its products across the sectors. On the real estate front, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Avante Spaces Limited (ASL), is progressing well.

Our landmark Kothrud project is going well and moving forward on track, reinforcing our vision of creating premium, future-ready spaces that maximise value for our stakeholders," George Verghese, Managing Director, KIL, said.

Kirloskar Industries Limited is the core investment company of the Kirloskar Group, one of India's oldest and most diversified business conglomerates with a legacy spanning over 135 years. KIL holds strategic investments across the Group's portfolio companies, spanning engineering, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.