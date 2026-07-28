Knowledge Realty Q1 results: Net operating income rises 15% to ₹1,243 crore

Knowledge Realty Trust on Tuesday reported 15 per cent increase in its Net Operating Income (NOI) to ₹1,243.1 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal and announced a record distribution of ₹751.6 crore to unit holders.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total revenue also grew 15 per cent to ₹1,111.7 crore during April-June quarter of 2026-27 fiscal.

Knowledge Realty Trust, co-sponsored by Sattva Group and Blackstone, is India's largest REIT (real estate investment trust).

Its portfolio comprises 29 Grade-A office assets totalling 46.5 million square feet as of June 30, 2026, with 37.3 million square feet of completed Area and 2.6 million square feet under construction area spread across 6 cities in India Knowledge Realty Trust declared a distributions of ₹751.6 crore or ₹1.70 per unit for the quarter ended June.

Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust, said, "We had a strong start to FY27, with both revenue and NOI growing 15 per cent. Portfolio occupancy increased to 93 per cent, driven by robust front-office demand, which contributed over half of our gross leasing during the June quarter." The company leased 1.4 million sq ft office space in the June quarter, of which 0.7 million sq ft is renewal and 0.7 million sq ft is fresh leasing, he added.