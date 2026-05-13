Knowledge Realty Trust posts 14% growth in Q4 FY26 NOI at ₹1,053 crore

Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust’s (KRT’s) net operating income (NOI) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4 FY26) grew 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,053.3 crore.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) also declared distributions of ₹716.6 crore, or ₹1.62 per unit, for Q4 FY26, taking cumulative distributions since listing in August 2025 to ₹2,101.9 crore, or ₹4.74 per unit.

In Q4 FY26, KRT — the largest Indian Reit in terms of market capitalisation — reported gross leasing of 1.1 million square feet (msf), taking cumulative leasing for FY26 to 3.5 msf and portfolio occupancy to 92 per cent.

In FY26, the Reit’s NOI grew 18 per cent YoY to ₹4,048.4 crore. The in-place rents across its portfolio increased 7 per cent YoY, while the Reit reported leasing spreads of 26 per cent. Rents on new leasing in FY26 were at a 5 per cent premium to market rents, reflecting superior asset quality and embedded pricing power, KRT noted.

Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer, Knowledge Realty Trust, said, “We are happy to inform that KRT was included in FTSE All World, All Cap and Nareit Global Reits indices in FY26, reflecting growing global investor recognition. Encouragingly, we continue to see broadening participation across investor classes, with our unitholder base more than doubling since listing. We enter FY27 with strong operating momentum, a resilient balance sheet and multiple visible growth levers.”

The Reit, on Wednesday, stated that it has an artificial intelligence (AI)-resilient portfolio backed by three attributes — 45 per cent of gross rentals from global capability centre (GCC) occupiers, negligible exposure to the traditional information technology (IT) services sector, and 31 per cent of portfolio value in front-office assets.

KRT raised debt of ₹4,200 crore in FY26 at a blended cost of 7.3 per cent. “During FY26, high-cost debt replacement, rate renegotiations, and rate cuts reduced the cost of debt from 8.6 per cent to 7.2 per cent. Low loan-to-value (LTV) of 18 per cent enables significant headroom for inorganic growth,” the Reit added.

The Reit’s Rofo pipeline includes four assets, all from Sattva Developers — the Reit’s co-sponsor alongside Blackstone — spanning 6.7 msf across three Indian cities.

KRT’s net debt as of FY26 stood at ₹12,000 crore. Its net asset value (NAV) was ₹54,815.2 crore. Its market capitalisation, as of May 12, 2026, stood at around ₹52,000 crore.