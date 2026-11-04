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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Kolte-Patil Developers posts record H1 pre-sales of ₹1,636 crore, up 27%

Kolte-Patil Developers posts record H1 pre-sales of ₹1,636 crore, up 27%

Quarterly pre-sales rose 52 per cent to ₹1,019 crore, while the developer added six redevelopment projects in Mumbai with an estimated GDV of ₹6,000 crore

real estate developers, Realty sector

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹223 crore in H1FY27, translating into a margin of 17 per cent

Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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Mumbai-based real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd (KPDL) reported its highest-ever half-yearly pre-sales of ₹1,636 crore in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), marking a 27 per cent year-on-year increase, the company said on Wednesday.
 
Quarterly pre-sales rose 52 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,019 crore in the September quarter.
 
“We achieved record quarterly and half-yearly pre-sales, growing 52 per cent and 27 per cent year-on-year, respectively, alongside our highest-ever half-yearly total income,” said Hrishikesh Parandekar, chief executive officer, Kolte-Patil Developers.
 
The company reported total income of ₹1,288 crore in H1FY27, its highest for a half-year period, while total income for the September quarter stood at ₹352 crore.
 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹223 crore in H1FY27, translating into a margin of 17 per cent.

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The performance was supported by revenue recognition from completion of around 1.63 million sq ft across projects in Pune and Mumbai, as well as a higher contribution from its Life Republic developments.
 
Collections increased 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,509 crore in H1FY27.
 
For the September quarter, collections grew 33 per cent to ₹795 crore.
 
During the quarter, Kolte-Patil launched around 1 million sq ft at Vyana at The Reserve in Vadgaon, Pune, generating pre-sales of ₹616 crore.
 
The company said this was its strongest-ever launch performance.
 
On the business development front, the company added six redevelopment projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with an estimated combined gross development value (GDV) of ₹6,000 crore.

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Topics : Q2 results Real estate firms Real estate developers

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 1:19 PM IST