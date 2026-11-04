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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Kolte-Patil Q2 results: Net profit at ₹5.7 cr, income jumps over 2-fold

Kolte-Patil Q2 results: Net profit at ₹5.7 cr, income jumps over 2-fold

Blackstone-backed company, which is based in Pune, had posted a net loss of ₹11.14 crore in the year-ago period

real estate

Kolte-Patil Developers, incorporated in 1991, is one of India's leading real estate developers, with a presence across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5.70 crore for the quarter ended September.

Blackstone-backed company, which is based in Pune, had posted a net loss of ₹11.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to ₹351.51 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹161.75 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the April-September period of 2026-27, the net profit stood at ₹152.36 crore as against a net loss of ₹28.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to ₹1,288.13 crore in the first half of this fiscal from ₹258.56 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

 

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Hrishikesh Parandekar, the company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The first six months of this fiscal has been a landmark period, marked by record business performance and significant portfolio expansion. We achieved record quarterly and half-yearly pre-sales, growing 52 per cent and 27 per cent year-on-year, respectively, alongside our highest-ever half-yearly total income, reflecting sustained execution across our development portfolio." He highlighted that the company has added six redevelopment projects to its Mumbai portfolio, with a combined revenue potential of ₹6,000 crore.

"With a robust launch pipeline, good visibility on project completions and sustained sales traction, we are well positioned to build on our H1 performance and deliver a strong finish to FY27 across operational and financial parameters," the CEO said.

Kolte-Patil Developers, incorporated in 1991, is one of India's leading real estate developers, with a presence across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

In FY26, Blackstone acquired a 40 per cent stake in the company. The company has developed and constructed over 82 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT Parks covering a saleable area of more than 34 million square feet.

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 10:37 AM IST