KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹155 crore

KPI Green Energy on Wednesday posted over 49 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 155.48 crore for the quarter ended March 31, supported by growth in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 104.18 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing. READ | NSE Top Gainers Today | NSE Top Losers Today

During the fourth quarter, the company's total revenue rose to Rs 810.20 crore from Rs 577.80 crore in the January-March period of the 2024-25 financial year.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share and a special dividend of Re 0.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at its ensuing annual general meeting.

Shares of the company were trading up 5.08 per cent at Rs 479 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE.