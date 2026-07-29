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KPIT Q1 profit drops 32%, revenue rises 9% despite auto headwinds

Auto-focused ER&D firm says performance was slightly ahead of guidance, with AI-led products gaining traction despite continued pressure in the automotive sector

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KPIT | Photo: Official Website

BS Reporter Mumbai, July 29
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Auto-focused engineering research and development (ER&D) firm KPIT Technologies’ net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2926-27 (Q1FY27) was down 32 per cent at ₹116.4 crore, compared to ₹171.89 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the firm's profit was down 28.5 per cent.
 
Revenue for Q1FY27 at ₹1,675 crore was up 8.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, revenue was down 2 per cent Q-o-Q. The revenue on constant currency basis was up 0.1 per cent.
 
The company’s stock price rallied as much as 10 per cent intraday on Wednesday, as the revenue growth drop was not as bad as the management had predicted earlier in the month. The company’s share price was up 6 per cent to ₹638.6 per share at the close of the trading day.
 
 
KPIT’s sequential performance reflected pressure and challenges in the auto segment. The company’s management also acknowledged that the pressure was more accentuated in Europe, which is facing stiff competition from China-based auto manufacturers.
 
The total contract value (TCV) of new engagements won during Q1FY27 was $257 million. This was significantly down from $349 million in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026.

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Kishor Patil, cofounder as well as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of KPIT, said: “The Q1FY27 performance has been slightly ahead of the outlook we shared at the end of the quarter. While a few of our largest clients continue to face pressures, the strategy we have pursued to diversify our growth across clients, geographies, mobility segments, and offerings is beginning to demonstrate its resilience.”
 
He further added that artificial intelligence (AI)-led products and solutions have become a common thread across the company’s portfolio. “We are seeing encouraging traction across AI-defined mobility, vehicle engineering, digital cockpit, autonomous technologies, and after-sales. We believe our focused investments, differentiated capabilities, and trusted client relationships position us well to return to stronger growth in the second half (H2) of FY27 and beyond,” he said.
 
The company’s Q1FY27 Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was 17.2 per cent. Margins were impacted due to revenue reduction. Hereafter, margins are likely to improve successively every quarter, aided by revenue mix, growth, and AI-led productivity gains.
 
Sachin Tikekar, president and joint MD of KPIT, said: “We are expanding our presence in high-growth client accounts, accelerating momentum in trucks and off-highway, building relationships with new passenger vehicle manufacturers, strengthening our leadership in AI-defined vehicles, and embedding AI-led products and solutions across our offerings and client engagements. At the same time, we continue to deepen our capabilities in vehicle engineering, propulsion, diagnostics, cybersecurity, and after-sales software.”
 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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