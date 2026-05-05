Kumar Mangalam Birla appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea’s board of directors appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors on Tuesday, with the decision effective from May 5, 2026. Birla is currently a Non-Executive Director on the board.

The board accepted existing Non-Executive Chairman Ravinder Takkar’s request to step down, the company said in a statement to the exchanges late evening. Takkar will continue as a Non-Executive Director.

Birla returns to the position he had occupied for four years starting August 2018. He remained outside the board, continuing as promoter, between August 2021 and March 2023. In April 2023, he returned as a non-executive and non-independent additional director, according to the company’s annual reports.

The changes come days after the Indian government decided to cut Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27 per cent to ₹64,046 crore, a move that is expected to improve the telecom operator’s ability to raise debt from banks and invest in its network, according to analysts and sector observers. Vodafone Idea plans to raise ₹25,000 crore through bank funding and ₹10,000 crore through non-funded facilities to support a ₹45,000 crore capital expenditure programme over the next three years. The firm’s strategy is focused on network expansion, improving profitability and retaining customers.

Under the revised structure, AGR payments have been capped at a total of ~Rs 1,144 crore over the next 10 years. Analysts said the larger financial burden would now come from annual payments tied to past spectrum purchases, which begin from FY27. VI’s stock closed at ₹10.8 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, up 2.56 per cent.