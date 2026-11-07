Kwality Wall's Q2FY27 result: Revenue rises 44%, net loss at ₹17 crore

Kwality Wall’s (India) Limited reported a net loss of ₹17.2 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with a loss of ₹100.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹463.6 crore, while sales of products amounted to ₹453 crore during the quarter.

The company reported organic sales growth of 42.2 per cent, driven by organic volume growth of 31.8 per cent and price growth of 7.9 per cent, according to its earnings announcement. However, revenue from operations nearly halved sequentially, falling 47.3 per cent from ₹879.8 crore in the June quarter (Q1 FY27). The company had reported a net profit of ₹50.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Despite reporting a net loss, the company posted positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹27.2 crore before exceptional items. Its Ebitda margin stood at 6 per cent.

The company said the quarter marked its highest organic sales growth in the last 16 quarters, with volumes contributing most of the growth. Its impulse portfolio recorded high double-digit volume growth, while the relaunched in-home range also reported strong double-digit growth following a change to a richer, creamier dairy-based recipe. Kwality Wall’s said its gross margin improved by 282 basis points year-on-year to 46.4 per cent, supported by a favourable product mix, productivity measures and disciplined pricing, despite higher input costs associated with the transition of its in-home portfolio to dairy-based products.

Growth was broad-based across General Trade, Quick Commerce and Modern Trade channels. Quick Commerce recorded high double-digit growth, while Modern Trade reported healthy growth, the company said.

For the six months ended September 2026, Kwality Wall’s reported revenue from operations of ₹1,341.9 crore and a net profit of ₹33.5 crore, compared with a loss of ₹62.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Ebitda for the first half stood at ₹132.1 crore, with a margin of 10 per cent.

The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹214.4 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with ₹14 crore at the end of March 2026.

This comes amid rising milk prices and increasing input costs for dairy companies. Milk procurement prices have remained elevated due to higher cattle feed and fodder costs, while uneven rainfall has affected milk production in some regions.

In September, industry players expected milk prices to remain high even during the October-February flush season, when supplies typically increase. Cattle feed costs were 15-20 per cent higher year-on-year, while cow milk procurement prices had risen around 30 per cent, according to industry estimates.

Karnataka also increased Nandini milk prices by ₹8 per litre from November 1, citing rising production costs and the need to improve returns to dairy farmers.