L&T Q2 net profit rises 33% to ₹5,202 crore on strong order inflows

India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 33 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by healthy order inflows as the company capitalised on booming infrastructure spending and reconstruction activity in West Asia.

L&T, seen as a barometer for India's infrastructure sector, posted a profit of Rs 5,202 crore ($546.8 million), compared with Rs 3,926 crore a year earlier.