L&T Q4 FY26 results: Net profit dips 3.1% to ₹5,326 crore, new CFO named
The company also named P Ramakrishnan as it next chief financial officer
Listen to This Article
India's Larsen & Toubro posted a 3.1 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the Middle East war disrupted the infrastructure giant's projects in the region.
The company also named P Ramakrishnan as it next chief financial officer.
The ongoing conflict has emerged as a key overhang for Indian companies with exposure to the region, disrupting project execution, delaying payments and raising input and logistics costs.
For the reported quarter, international orders accounted for 52 per cent of Larsen & Toubro's record order backlog of 7.4 trillion rupees ($77.67 billion).
The company, seen as a barometer of India's infrastructure sector, said consolidated net profit after tax fell to 53.26 billion rupees ($558.98 million) for the quarter ended March, compared with last year's profit of 54.97 billion rupees.
Also Read
"Our well-diversified portfolio ensures resilience and positions us to capture both near-term and long-term growth opportunities," Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.
Larsen & Toubro shed approximately 1.1 trillion rupees in market capitalisation in the weeks following the outbreak of the Iran war. However, Jefferies had argued that the selloff may have been overdone.
Analysts at brokerages including Motilal Oswal, Macquarie, Axis Capital and Jefferies have flagged risks to Larsen & Toubro's Middle East business, citing potential project delays, execution challenges and higher costs if geopolitical tensions persist.
Ramakrishnan will take charge after the current finance chief steps down by the end of June, L&T said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 05 2026 | 6:41 PM IST