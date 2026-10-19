L&T Technology Services posts ₹548 crore Q2 profit, declares dividend
L&T Technology Services reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,040 crore in the second quarter and declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 a share for FY27
Reuters
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L&T Technology Services reported consolidated net profit of Rs 548 crore for the second quarter.
L&T Technology Services reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,040 crore for the second quarter.
L&T Technology Services declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for FY2026-27.
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Topics : LTTS L&T Technology Services LTTS Q2 results
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 4:26 PM IST