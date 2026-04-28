Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday reported a 46.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at ₹171.72 crore, on higher revenue from operations.

The luxury hospitality player posted a net profit of ₹117.41 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

During the January-March quarter (Q4) under review, its revenue from operations stood at ₹484.42 crore, as against ₹424.72 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing to the exchanges showed.

Its total expenses rose to ₹218.75 crore, from ₹198.17 crore on a comparable year-on-year basis.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Leela Hotels Palaces & Resorts posted a net profit of ₹403 crore, from ₹47.65 crore during the previous fiscal.

The company informed that it will acquire BPBKC Properties Pvt Ltd (BPBKC) "for the purpose of exploring investment opportunities in the hospitality and real estate sectors" by the end of the current financial year for up to ₹1 crore.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, will hold 50 per cent shareholding in BPBKC, a private firm incorporated on January 7, 2026 and engaged in the business of real estate.

The company was listed on the stock exchanges in June last year.