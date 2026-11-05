LG Electronics India enters automotive solutions market; Q2 profit up 26%

LG Electronics India is diversifying into the automotive market with advanced vehicle solutions, to create new growth opportunities and strengthen its presence in the growing business-to-business (B2B) sector, the company said in its earnings release.

“LGE India also announced its entry into a new B2B segment — vehicle solutions, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). This initiative will bring LG Korea's key global B2B automotive business, including automotive infotainment and telematics solutions, to India,” the company said.

These products will be manufactured and supplied from LGE India’s third plant at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

“Our foundational three-pillar strategy — Make-in-India, Make-for-India, and Make-India-Global — will continue driving our ambitious growth trajectory across domestic and export markets,” said Hong Ju Jeon, managing director, LGE India Limited.

In the July-September quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), the company’s net profit rose 25.7 per cent to ₹489 crore, on the back of revenue growth as it saw balanced growth in volume and value, mass and premium segments, with record high offline television market share, it said.

“Increased profitability was achieved despite elevated commodity prices, rupee depreciation and go-to-market investments to capture the upcoming festive season demand,” it said.

Revenue rose 19.5 per cent to ₹7,380 crore, led by premium demand across all categories. “Both businesses contributed strongly — home appliances & air solution recorded its highest growth since listing, while home entertainment extended its run of double-digit growth to a third consecutive quarter on a high base,” the company said.

Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBITD) was up 25.4 per cent at ₹786 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

“We are proud to announce our second consecutive strong quarter results, culminating in a robust H1FY27. This performance reflects the broader strength of India’s consumer durables industry, which continues to benefit from rising disposable incomes, growing aspiration for premium products and deepening penetration across metro and emerging markets,” Jeon said.

He added that as LGE India completes its first year as a listed company, this performance reflects the trust its shareholders have placed in the company and its commitment to creating long-term value for them.