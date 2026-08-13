LG Electronics India Q1 FY27 results: Net profit rises 27.2% to ₹653 crore

LG Electronics India saw its net profit rise 27.2 per cent in Q1 FY27 to ₹653 crore on the back of revenue growth and margin expansion.

Its revenue rose 15.5 per cent to ₹7,233 crore in the April-June quarter, led by premium demand across all categories. “Double-digit growth across every category with televisions and washing machines leading alongside strong summer demand in air conditioners and refrigerators,” the company said in its release.

Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBITD) was up 26.3 per cent to ₹99 crore in the quarter ended June.

“India's consumer durables market is undergoing a structural shift towards premium, technology-led & energy-efficient products and this quarter demonstrates that our portfolio is built for precisely that shift. Profit grew at nearly twice the pace of revenue, and every category contributed, which tells us the growth is durable rather than seasonal,” Hong Ju Jeon, managing director, LG Electronics India, said in its earnings release.

He added that its export business continues to grow, and with new capacity coming on stream at Sri City, that momentum will only strengthen further.

“We will continue to drive premiumisation, scale our B2B and export businesses, and strengthen India's role as a manufacturing and export hub for LG. We see substantial headroom for growth in this market and remain committed to building a stronger, future-ready business that creates sustained value for our consumers and stakeholders,” he added.

In its outlook, the company said that it is well positioned for the festive season ahead of Onam, Durga Puja and Diwali, with an expanded large-screen and premium television portfolio and continued momentum in washing machines and refrigerators.

It also said that its two-track strategy continues, expanding the premium portfolio while also strengthening the LG Essential line-up, supported by new product launches across categories.

The company said that its business-to-business expansion is leveraging opportunities across India's expanding infrastructure and institutional investment cycle.

It also said that it will scale up exports of large-capacity refrigerators to key global markets, along with the Essential Series widening its footprint across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Its new production capacity at Sri City is progressing according to plan.

LG Electronics India also said that it remains confident of staying ahead of its FY27 target.

“While it continues to monitor geopolitical developments and their bearing on commodities, currency and supply chains, these pressures are being actively managed through localisation, calibrated pricing and operational efficiency supporting the margin trajectory through the year,” the company added in its release.