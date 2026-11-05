LIC Q2FY27 results: Net profit increases 20% to ₹12,076 crore

State-owned insurer LIC on Thursday reported a 20 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 12,076 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.

The country's biggest insurer had reported a net profit of Rs 10,053 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income improved to Rs 2,62,739 crore in the latest September quarter compared to Rs 2,39,614 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Its net premium income increased to Rs 1,47,018 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 1,26,479 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, renewal premium moved up to Rs 68,375 crore as against Rs 64,996 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the first-year premium witnessed a slight decline to Rs 10,432 crore from Rs 10,836 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.