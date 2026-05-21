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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Q4 profit up 23% at ₹23,420 cr; board recommends ₹10 per share dividend

LIC Q4 profit up 23% at ₹23,420 cr; board recommends ₹10 per share dividend

The country's biggest insurer had earned a profit of ₹19,013 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier

Life Insurance Corporation

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent increase in net profit to ₹23,420 crore in the March quarter.

The country's biggest insurer had earned a profit of ₹19,013 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter rose to ₹2,53,592 crore from ₹2,22,805 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium also improved to ₹12,970 crore in the latest January-March quarter against ₹11,069 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

 

Income from renewal premiums in the reporting period increased to ₹81,933 crore compared to ₹79,138 crore a year ago.

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During the entire financial year ended March 2026, the insurer earned a profit of ₹57,419 crore as compared to ₹48,151 crore in the previous fiscal year, registering a growth of 19 per cent.

Total income during the financial year rose to ₹9,73,288 crore as against ₹8,84,148 crore in the previous financial year.

The board of the insurance company recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹10 each (equivalent to ₹20 per equity share pre-bonus issue basis) for 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Life Insurance Corporation Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Q4 Results Company News

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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