LIC Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹23,420 crore on higher income

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s) net profit for the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) grew 23.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23,420.43 crore, supported by a healthy increase in premium income and investment income. In FY26, the insurer’s net profit grew 19.25 per cent YoY to a record Rs 57,419 crore, compared to Rs 48,151 crore in FY25. Net premium income of the insurer grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1.65 trillion in the quarter while net investment income rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1.09 trillion. The investment income for FY26 was up nearly 10 per cent YoY at Rs 4.32 trillion.

During the year, the insurer revised a key accounting policy for its standalone financial statements, effective from FY2025-26. The change relates to how investment income is recognised by spreading the premium or discount over the remaining holding period until maturity.

In Q4, the annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose nearly 22 per cent to Rs 22,954 crore from Rs 18,853 crore in the year-ago period while the value of new business premium (VNB) surged 66.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,891 crore.

In FY26, total APE grew 17.83 per cent YoY to Rs 66,961 crore and individual APE was up 13.39 per cent YoY to Rs 43,325 crore. Out of the individual APE, the share of participating products stood at 64.89 per cent, while the non-par share stood at 35.11 per cent during the year.

During the post-earnings media call, R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), LIC, said, “We have grown and achieved what we had declared as our target when we went public. I don't expect too much growth in terms of the share (non-par) over the 35 per cent that we have already achieved. But the focus of the customers also keeps changing, when ULIPs become a flare or annuities become the flare and they sell higher. But our focus will be on non-par savings and non-par term as well. We expect it to consolidate around 35 per cent.”

In Q4, VNB margin — a measure of profitability of life insurance companies — rose to 25.66 per cent from 18.75 per cent in the year-ago period.

The assets under management (AUM) of the insurance major for the year stood at Rs 57.29 trillion, up 5.08 per cent from Rs 54.52 trillion a year ago.

The yield on investments on policyholders’ funds, excluding unrealised gains, was 9.19 per cent for Q4. It was 7.72 per cent in the year-ago period and 8.48 per cent in the preceding quarter.

In Q4, LIC’s persistency ratios on a premium basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 67.77 per cent and 54.13 per cent, respectively. In the same quarter last year, LIC’s persistency ratios on a premium basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 68.62 per cent and 58.54 per cent, respectively.

The expense of management ratio of the company stood at 12.51 per cent compared to 11.15 per cent in Q4FY25. The solvency ratio of the company was at 235 per cent against 211 per cent last year.

LIC’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval. The amount of bonus allocated to policyholders was Rs 59,726 crore in FY26 against Rs 56,190.24 crore for FY25.

In terms of market share measured by first-year premium income (FYPI), LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance business with an overall market share of 56.66 per cent. For the year ended March 31, 2026, LIC had a market share of 36.60 per cent in individual business and 70.11 per cent in group business.

A total of 18.4 million policies were sold in the individual segment by the life insurer during the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to 17.78 million policies sold during the year ended March 31, 2025, registering an increase of 3.70 per cent.

On the NSE IPO, Doraiswamy said, “We are open. If they need that kind of support from us, we may be there to offer. Otherwise, we can see the market and take a call.”