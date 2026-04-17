Liquor firms set for mixed Q4 as costs rise, premiumisation aids margins

Across categories, analysts expect a clear divergence between premium and above (P&A) portfolios and mass segments, alongside margin pressures in beer due to rising packaging costs.

Spirits

Brokerages expect spirits companies to report steady performance led by premium portfolios, although specific state challenges may temper volume growth.

Elara Capital, in the spirits segment, expects New Delhi-based Radico Khaitan to post robust P&A volume growth of 21 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4 FY26E, led by momentum in vodka and broad-based traction, with value growth of about 2–3 per cent on an annual basis and EBITDA margin expansion to 18 per cent.

For Bengaluru-based Diageo (United Spirits Limited), headwinds from a duty hike in Maharashtra may lead to a 1 per cent decline in P&A volumes, with EBITDA margin expected at around 17.4 per cent. The brokerage added that growth in the segment is likely to be driven by realisations, even as the popular segment faces the sharpest pressure, with volumes declining by about 15 per cent year-on-year.

Moreover, realisations may grow a modest 2–3 per cent year-on-year on portfolio mix. The regular segment may likely be flat due to a high base. EBITDA margin may rise to 18 per cent in Q4 (from 17.3 per cent in Q3 FY26), on favourable mix and pricing.

Nuvama echoed a similar trend for USL, highlighting premium resilience but weakness in mass segments. It said, “We estimate P&A net sales shall grow 6 per cent year-on-year while P&A volumes are likely to inch down 1 per cent year-on-year. Overall revenue shall grow 4.5 per cent year-on-year, driven by premium portfolio resilience, partly offset by weakness in the popular segment. Overall volumes are anticipated to inch down 4 per cent year-on-year and reflect structural shifts away from popular segments and ongoing state-level disruptions.”

In addition, Nuvama added that overall EBITDA is likely to grow about 10 per cent year-on-year while gross margins are expected to decrease 277 bp year-on-year to 47.5 per cent, while EBITDA margins may expand 97 bp year-on-year to 18.1 per cent, with higher A&P (advertising and promotion) spends of 12 per cent of sales, and mix changes hurting gross margin but aiding brand strength.

Beer

The beer segment is expected to see modest growth, with volumes impacted by weather disruptions and margins under pressure from input costs.

Elara Capital said that in the beer segment, United Breweries, the maker of the Kingfisher brand, may post volume growth of about 4 per cent year-on-year, although gross margins could face slight pressure due to inflation in glass and can costs.

Elara Capital added that in the beer segment, United Breweries’s Q4 volumes are expected to grow around 4 per cent year-on-year, supported by a similar increase in value growth, with the premium segment likely to outpace overall industry trends.

However, it noted that key market headwinds persist in Telangana, where volumes may decline in the mid-to-high single digits, and in Rajasthan, while Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are expected to drive growth. Gross margins may see a modest sequential decline of 20–30 basis points due to inflationary pressures in glass and cans, while EBITDA margin is likely to fall by about 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter owing to operating deleverage.

Nuvama Institutional Equities flagged weather-related disruptions as a key concern, noting that unseasonal rains in North and East India in March 2026 have impacted summer-driven categories and are likely to adversely affect beer demand in Q4 FY26. It further highlighted that the segment faces a dual challenge of weak demand alongside rising packaging costs, including glass, cans, and cartons.

The brokerage also highlighted supply-side issues: “Shortage of aluminium cans could hurt the premium end of beverages, beer, etc.” For United Breweries, Nuvama said it expects volumes to grow 2 per cent year-on-year in Q4 FY26E on a base of 5 per cent due to weather disruptions in North India and distribution-related challenges in select states.

Nuvama Institutional Equities added that net revenue is likely to inch up about 4.5 per cent year-on-year, driven by premiumisation and pricing, partly offset by weak volumes and an adverse state mix. It further noted that margin pressures are expected to persist, with EBITDA likely to decline about 1 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA margin is projected to fall 44 basis points to 7.6 per cent, while gross margin may decline 64 basis points to 41.6 per cent, weighed down by a higher salience of premium products, along with a shortage of cans, rising packaging and glass costs, and elevated freight and input expenses.

Input costs, macro tension in focus

Brokerages flagged broader macro pressures, including currency depreciation and input inflation, as key risks.

Nuvama said, “The rupee (INR) remains under pressure against the US dollar, increasing the landed cost of imported inputs such as crude derivatives, edible oils, packaging materials, and chemicals.”

Nuvama Institutional Equities further noted that most consumer companies remain exposed to imports, elevating the risk of input cost inflation, while higher insurance and shipping costs are likely to exert pressure on margins in March and Q1 FY27. At the same time, inventory buffers may limit immediate impact. “Q4 is likely to see limited impact given inventory,” Nuvama said.

Outlook

Despite near-term headwinds, structural trends remain favourable. Premiumisation continues to drive growth across spirits and beer, while policy reforms, particularly in Karnataka, could support the sector in FY27.

Nuvama noted, “Reforms in liquor taxation in Karnataka are positive in FY27 for the alco-bev sector, especially beer. Waiting for details.”