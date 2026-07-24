Lodha Developers' Q1 FY27 profit doubles on higher revenue, collections

Real estate company Lodha Developers' profit attributable to owners of the company for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27) grew 103.36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,372.1 crore — the highest-ever quarterly profit in the company's history — on higher revenue and collections.

Lodha's revenue from operations increased 43.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,996.7 crore. The revenue topped the Bloomberg analysts' poll estimate of Rs 4,307.77 crore. Meanwhile, the profit also beat the estimate of Rs 907.42 crore.

Lodha's collections for the quarter stood at Rs 4,205 crore, up 46 per cent Y-o-Y. The company reported quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,629 crore, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 FY27.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 2,150 crore, up 79 per cent Y-o-Y due to a higher contribution from land sales. Meanwhile, its Ebitda margin stood at 43 per cent compared with 34 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Lodha's total expenses during the quarter under review were Rs 3,322.6 crore, up 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 21.36 per cent increase in the cost of projects.

Quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q), collections were down 19.59 per cent, while pre-sales declined 21.4 per cent. Lodha recorded 3 per cent price growth across its portfolio on a year-to-date basis.

Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, Lodha Developers, said, "Our growth, coupled with rising profitability and ROEs alongside low leverage, sets Lodha apart. On the back of strong structural housing demand and accelerating consolidation in favour of tier-1 brands like Lodha, the company is confident of growing its profit at 20 per cent CAGR over the long term. Our market share in the target segment is at 3.5 per cent, and thereby a long runway to grow over the medium to long term."

The company said that global data centre operator Digital Edge India, a joint venture between Digital Edge (Singapore) and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), bought land in Lodha's Green Data Centre Park at Navi Mumbai (Palava) at over Rs 42 crore per acre during the quarter.

“This further validates the extraordinary value of our Palava landholding, which has climbed more than 15x over the last five years and will continue to grow,” Lodha added.

The company's annuity business generated Rs 300 crore of income in Q1 FY27. “Our journey to grow annuity business continues to gain momentum — we expect to grow our annuity income by over 10x in the next six years to over Rs 3,000 crore per annum, led by data centres with 1 GW capacity, warehousing and industrial parks, and high-street retail,” Lodha added.

During Q1 FY27, Lodha added one project with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,300 crore in Pune to its portfolio.

Lodha has guided pre-sales of Rs 24,000 crore for FY27 and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,100 crore. It also aims to grow its PAT at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent to over Rs 8,500 crore by FY31.

Additionally, the company's net debt as of Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 4,931 crore — a Q-o-Q reduction of Rs 446 crore. Lodha's net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.2x, below its self-imposed target ceiling of 0.5x.

Lodha said that the company's exit cost of debt for Q1 FY27 remained stable at 7.8 per cent, among the lowest in the industry. “Having done significant business development over the last five years and carrying a robust pipeline of projects with GDV amounting to nearly Rs 2 trillion available for sale (excluding the land bank, which will be used beyond the next five years), the company sees its DevCo (development company) business becoming net debt-free over the next few years,” he added.

Q-o-Q, the company's revenue grew 6 per cent, while its profit increased 36.1 per cent.

Lodha further highlighted that continued financial discipline gives the company the headroom to invest consistently in building a better nation.