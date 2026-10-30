Lodha Developers Q2 PAT rises 28%, expects to exceed FY27 profit guidance

Mumbai-based real estate firm Lodha Developers Ltd recorded a 28.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,013 crore, as a strong first half of the year set the company up to exceed its full-year profit guidance, it said in an exchange filing announcing its second-quarter results on Friday.

The company's revenue from operations also increased by 17.6 per cent in Q2FY27 to Rs 4,468 crore, compared with Rs 3,798 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In the first half of the financial year, the company's profit after tax (PAT) rose 63 per cent YoY to Rs 2,386 crore compared with the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the results, Abhishek Lodha, managing director of Lodha, said, “Coupled with the robust growth, this showcases the strength of the business and its strong underlying profitability. Based on the strong performance in H1, we expect to easily exceed our profit guidance for the year.”

He added that pre-sales stood at Rs 5,037 crore, taking cumulative first-half pre-sales to more than 40 per cent of the company's original full-year guidance.

Commenting on the developer's plans in Bengaluru, he said the company successfully launched a project in the northern part of the city during the quarter.

“The strength of this response reaffirms robust underlying demand for a quality brand like Lodha and helps allay concerns around AI-led disruption impacting segments beyond affordable housing,” he said.

The developer is aiming to launch a project in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the festive season, with further launches planned across new locations, the company said in its statement.

Lodha said the company's rental business could grow exponentially through the construction of data centres and AI infrastructure. He added that the company sees the possibility of a 10-fold increase in its annuity income, from Rs 300 crore currently to Rs 3,000 crore by FY32.

Addressing concerns over rising interest rates, Lodha said they were unlikely to have a direct impact on housing demand in the segments served by the company, even as it continued to monitor second-order concerns.

“We remain concerned about the continuing conflict in the Middle East and are tracking its geopolitical and macroeconomic implications carefully,” Lodha added.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 5,279 crore as of September 30, 2026, while its net debt-to-equity ratio remained largely stable at 0.2x, well below its ceiling of 0.5x.