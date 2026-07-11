LTM Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 17% to ₹1,468.6 cr, revenue up 18%

IT Services company LTM on Saturday reported a 17.1 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit to Rs 1,468.6 crore compared to the year-ago period.

The company, promoted by EPC major Larsen & Toubro, had reported a net profit of Rs 1,254.6 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 1,387.3 crore in the March quarter.

Its overall revenue grew 18 per cent on-year in rupee terms to Rs 11,608 crore during the reporting quarter, and was up 2.8 per cent when compared with the March quarter.

The operating profit margin climbed to 15.5 per cent, up from 14.3 per cent in Q1FY26 and 15.1 per cent in Q4FY26.

Its managing director and chief executive Venu Lambu said the results reflect the progress in executing artificial intelligence-centric strategy among other aspects and termed the order book as "strong" with a healthy pipeline across sectors.

"Our AI pivot is now producing tangible proof points for clients, visible in the outcomes we are creating and in the size and nature of the engagements we are winning," he added.

It reported order inflow at USD 1.68 billion, which was marginally down on the quarter but higher than the April-June 2026 period.

The company added 16 clients during the reporting quarter, to take the number of active clients to 740.

In line with numbers reported by larger rival TCS earlier this week, it reported some softness in the consumer sector clients and also reported some challenges on the production clients. From a geographic perspective, revenues from Europe and Rest of World fell by 2.4 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, on-quarter.

The total workforce declined by a marginal 64 people to 87,886 employees, largely due to a reduction in the sales and support staff. It reported a decline in attrition at 13.3 per cent.